Thuma Mina group warns RET faction with Netshitenzhe projectile

Politics 3 hours ago

Political analyst Daniel Silke saw Netshitenzhe’s statement as the Thuma Mina side’s ‘line in the sand’.

Eric Naki
24 Mar 2021
05:18:10 AM
Thuma Mina group warns RET faction with Netshitenzhe projectile

Joel Netshitenzhe. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The gloves are off between the Thuma Mina and the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) factions within the ANC. It’s becoming an open war that a political analyst described as the ANC distancing itself from former president Jacob Zuma and his followers openly – and drawing a line in the sand. The gulf widened between the two camps this weeks as ANC national executive committee member Joel Netshitenzhe, a former close confidant of former president Thabo Mbeki, took ideological aim at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule – a leading RET faction figure – in an opinion piece in the Daily Maverick. Netshitenzhe...

