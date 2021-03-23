 
 
‘Crony deployment’ aided state capture project

AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets has described ‘cadre deployment’ as ‘the most contributing factor to corruption and state capture’.

Brian Sokutu
23 Mar 2021
05:20:30 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS.

While political appointments are a norm in most Western democracies, the ANC policy of cadre deployment has shifted to “crony deployment” – a mechanism used by party bigwigs to appoint compliant individuals in positions of power to collude with the state capture project, according to University of Stellenbosch sustainable development professor Mark Swilling. He was commenting after an application was lodged with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by AfriForum seeking to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa on the policy. AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets described it as “the most contributing factor to corruption and state capture”....

