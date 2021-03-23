‘Crony deployment’ aided state capture project

While political appointments are a norm in most Western democracies, the ANC policy of cadre deployment has shifted to “crony deployment” – a mechanism used by party bigwigs to appoint compliant individuals in positions of power to collude with the state capture project, according to University of Stellenbosch sustainable development professor Mark Swilling. He was commenting after an application was lodged with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by AfriForum seeking to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa on the policy. AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets described it as “the most contributing factor to corruption and state capture”....

While political appointments are a norm in most Western democracies, the ANC policy of cadre deployment has shifted to “crony deployment” – a mechanism used by party bigwigs to appoint compliant individuals in positions of power to collude with the state capture project, according to University of Stellenbosch sustainable development professor Mark Swilling.

He was commenting after an application was lodged with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by AfriForum seeking to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa on the policy.

AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets described it as “the most contributing factor to corruption and state capture”.

He said cadre deployment – at the core of state capture – “has hurt South Africa”.

“Even within the ANC, cadre deployment has been seen to be causing a lot of problems.”

“Over the years, it shifted from cadre deployment to crony deployment. The powers that be deployed people deemed useful, rather than being committed to the goals and ideals of the liberation movement,” said Swilling.

“Originally, cadre deployment had sound logic, which was about how a liberation movement got voted into government taking control of a state machinery that was contracted for a different purpose. The governing party needed to deploy cadres loyal to the goals and values of the liberation movement, to reorientate state institutions.”

Sanusha Naidu, of the Institute for Global Dialogue, said cadre deployment was “never a good thing”.

“Fulfilling of the state’s developmental agenda through efficiencies is the crux of the matter. You want to have a meritocracy where people are appointed on merit, experience and ability to deliver.”

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe could not comment as he was “on holiday”.

