Politics 19.3.2021 11:42 am

UDM calls on speaker to ban eNCA from parliamentary press gallery

Siyanda Ndlovu
UDM calls on speaker to ban eNCA from parliamentary press gallery

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: SAPA

In a scathing letter to the channel, Holomisa said that the party has ‘tripped over its ego yet again in a missed opportunity’ to make mends.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the parliamentary speaker Thandi Modise to ban 24-hour news channel eNCA from the press gallery.

Holomisa said on Friday that the station was still refusing to apologise to its deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa for the mask incident.

He said that eNCA was not willing to work with the party in finding a consensus on the matter.

Holomisa wrote a scathing letter to the channel saying that it has “tripped over its ego yet again in a missed opportunity” to make mends.

“Despite our attempts to meet eNCA halfway and to make the best of a bad situation, it is clear that the UDM and eNCA had been at two different meetings. The two groups had walked away with divergent understandings of what that meeting had meant and what the intended outcomes had been,” said Holomisa.

He said that Kwankwa feels demeaned as a black South African by the treatment he received initially from journalist Lindsay Dentlinger’s, and also at the hands of the entire company.

This after the channel wrote a statement saying that it does not tolerate racism, and defending Dentliger saying that it “was not racially motivated or with malicious intent”.

ALSO READ: eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger apologises for ‘racist’ mask controversy

The UDM had laid a complaint against eNCA with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa and the SA Human Rights Commission over the incident.

The incident was widely criticised by a number of political parties with the ANC going as far as staging a protest outside the station’s headquarters in Hydepark, Johannesburg.

 

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sanef slams abuse, rape threats at eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger 8.3.2021
SA Human Rights Commission to investigate eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger over racism claims 5.3.2021
UDM holds ‘fruitful’ meeting with eNCA management over mask furore 3.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents

World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’

Business Questions over Eskom burning millions for Zulu king’s memorial

State Capture Eskom paid McKinsey R30 million without a signed contract, says Singh


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition