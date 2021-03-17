 
 
EFF’s anti-Sanef statements purely self-serving political posturing

Politics 3 mins ago

Political and media experts say the EFF’s spat with Sanef was engineered as way to remain relevant, and sow distrust in the country’s media.

Rorisang Kgosana
17 Mar 2021
03:57:30 PM
EFF leader Julius Malema has recently warned the South African National Editors' Forum of the consequences should they boycott his party. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Going after the media and reviving the Bell-Pottinger-inspired Stratcom narrative in their fight against the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef), is nothing but a self-serving move by politicians, meant to discredit the media industry, said analysts. Sanef has recently been at the centre of a spat with EFF leader Julius Malema, who claimed on Twitter that the body was boycotting his party. Malema warned Sanef to “prepare for the consequences” as his party would respond with “the same energy”. Sanef’s chairperson Sbu Ngalwa has since denied such a decision was made. Also Read: Bring it on, Malema tells editors’...

