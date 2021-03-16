Malema slams ‘cowards’ speaking ill of late King Zwelithini

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed “cowards” who only speak ill of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu now that he is no more.

Addressing the media after visiting the royal family in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, Malema said Zwelithini’s critics should have voiced their opinions to his face.

“Most of these heroes speak badly now – something that they couldn’t do when the king was still alive so we really have no time for cowards. If they had something to say to him they should have said to his face, now he can’t answer for himself,” said the EFF leader.

Malema said it was against African culture and tradition to speak ill of the dead. He further called on those who had nothing good to say about the king to keep quiet.

“In the African culture, it is unheard of to speak badly about the dead. That’s why if we don’t like you, the best thing is to keep quiet, so let them keep quiet because they speak very badly about the dead because when death visits them and we return the favour to them people will be saying we’re insensitive,” he said.

“Let’s look at what is good about the work that the king did in this area and all over South Africa. We only learn the good from the dead and deliberately ignore the bad because they are not here to answer for themselves.”

In fact, the late king could not have been loved by everyone, especially as a leader.

“The king was not money, he won’t be loved by everybody. As a human being, we expect people to have different views about you, especially when you’re a leader.”

The king died on Friday from Covid-19 complications.

An official memorial service for the king will take place at the Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded him a Special Official Funeral Category 1 that comes with military honours.

