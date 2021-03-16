Ekurhuleni ANC slams waste collection disruption

The Ekurhuleni ANC Caucus has slammed the ongoing waste collection disruptions in the metro, labelling it tantamount to “sabotage”.

The disruptions come in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled against the metro by protesting community-based organisations mostly in Vosloorus and Katlehong.

Civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Mzantsi Business Association have claimed that senior metro officials were deeply entrenched in corrupt activities, including money laundering, unethical behaviour and nepotism, in awarding lucrative tenders to friends and relatives.

They are crying foul over the fair awarding of multi-million rand waste tenders in the city.

The ANC Caucus on Thursday released a statement, warning against the “hijacking of government services and projects by forums”.

The Caucus added that no waste collection tender was issued by the current administration.

“Be that as it may, any allegations of fraud, corruption and manipulation must be reported to law enforcement.”

Also on Tuesday morning, Ekurhuleni city mayor Mzwandile Masina took to Twitter to also voice his opposition to the collection stoppages.

The confusion on 30% and business forums should never be confused with corruption. Those people must find a legal ways for their issues other then stopping service delivery. That is not acceptable as it affects our communities @TheCitizen_News. You’ve ran out ideas — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) March 16, 2021

“The confusion on 30% and business forums should never be confused with corruption. Those people must find a legal way for their issues other than stopping service delivery. That is not acceptable as it affects our communities,” tweeted Masina.

