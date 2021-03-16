Politics 16.3.2021 11:33 am

Ekurhuleni ANC slams waste collection disruption

Siyanda Ndlovu
Ekurhuleni ANC slams waste collection disruption

The battle for the fair awarding of multimillion-rand waste management tenders in the City of Ekurhuleni has emerged as the key trigger in protests by community-based organisations. Picture: Neil McCartney

The regional ANC Caucus said that those who are concerned by tender procurements should take legal steps instead of disrupting service delivery.

The Ekurhuleni ANC Caucus has slammed the ongoing waste collection disruptions in the metro, labelling it tantamount to “sabotage”.

The disruptions come in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled against the metro by protesting community-based organisations mostly in Vosloorus and Katlehong.

Civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Mzantsi Business Association have claimed that senior metro officials were deeply entrenched in corrupt activities, including money laundering, unethical behaviour and nepotism, in awarding lucrative tenders to friends and relatives.

They are crying foul over the fair awarding of multi-million rand waste tenders in the city.

The ANC Caucus on Thursday released a statement, warning against the “hijacking of government services and projects by forums”.

The Caucus added that no waste collection tender was issued by the current administration.

“Be that as it may, any allegations of fraud, corruption and manipulation must be reported to law enforcement.”

ALSO READ: Protest over Ekurhuleni waste tenders causes big stink

Also on Tuesday morning, Ekurhuleni city mayor Mzwandile Masina took to Twitter to also voice his opposition to the collection stoppages.

“The confusion on 30% and business forums should never be confused with corruption. Those people must find a legal way for their issues other than stopping service delivery. That is not acceptable as it affects our communities,” tweeted Masina.

