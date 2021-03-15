 
 
Coalitions are coming after the ANC’s broken municipalities

Voter despondence and apathy may play a large role in the coming election, and smaller parties or independents could be key in who governs

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
15 Mar 2021
05:24:26 PM
Coalitions are coming after the ANC’s broken municipalities

A protest on Rondebolt road in Boksburg, 3 March 2021. Residents barricaded the road effectivley closing the road as they are protesting about looming evictions in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney

The coming local government elections will come at time when more municipalities than ever are crumbling under financial ruin underpinned by allegations of corruption, maladministration and fraud. According to anti-corruption NGO Outa, voter despondence and apathy may play a larger role in the coming election than in previous ones. This is due to widespread disillusionment with both the African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties as alternatives. This would leave what little votes remained for the taking of coalitions and independent candidates, said OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenhage. Under the National Disaster Management Act and Covid-19 regulations, several municipalities struggled to...

