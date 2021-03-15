Malema and EFF to visit Zulu royal household 

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Tuesday join the list of high-powered mourning delegations to ascend to the Zulu Royal Palace in KwaNongoma following the death of king Goodwill Zwelithini.

Malema will lead hiscouncil to offer their condolences to the family and the Zulu nation.

People from different walks of life continue to congregate on the palace in order to pay their respects.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said this would be done as an African tradition to pay respect to the family.

On Sunday an ANC delegation led by former president Jacob Zuma went to the royal household.

The ANC delegation included Zuma, Police Minister Bheki Cele, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile and Minister of C0operative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

They were also joined by their KZN counterparts in Premier Sihle Zukalala and his entire cabinet.

Zuma described the king as someone who respected political leaders and never took sides. He said he was hopeful the royal family would maintain strong ties with the government.

The IFP delegation was headed by leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, who presented the royal family with five cattle on behalf of the IFP as part of conveying its condolences.

Zwelithini, who suffered from diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

The king will be buried privately on Wednesday night as per his wishes and his burial will only be attended by men.

The ping’s traditional prime minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said a category one state funeral announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa would be turned into a memorial service on Thursday.

