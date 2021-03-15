 
 
Mkhwebane’s supporters ‘grasping at straws’ as her D-Day looms

Politics 58 mins ago

Analyst says Mkhwebane’s attempt to challenge Parliament’s authority to remove her were fruitless.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
15 Mar 2021
02:02:37 PM
Mkhwebane's supporters 'grasping at straws' as her D-Day looms

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is under fire in Parliament. Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s supporters are “grasping at straws trying to prove she is being unfairly treated, just hours before the parliamentary process to impeach her will culminate in a vote. This is according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga speaking to The Citizen as politicians continued to voice their opposing views on the beleaguered advocate’s fitness to hold office. ATM fully behind Mkhwebane In the early hours of Monday morning, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which has been running a fierce media campaign to Mkhwebane’s benefit, released a statement reiterating its stance that the impending vote was illegally set up....

