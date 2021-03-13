ANC Limpopo won’t take action on official implicated in VBS Bank saga

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has confirmed that the party’s provincial Treasurer Danny Msiza after his arrest in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Msiza and six other suspects were arrested following a series of early morning raids spanning across Gauteng and Limpopo by the Hawks on Thursday morning and appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, when they all were granted bail of either R50,000 or R100,000.

The suspects are facing charges of a combined 188 counts, which include theft, fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

They are also due back in court on the 26 March.

Meanwhile, ANC Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela told Capricorn FM that the provincial party was pleased that the case was before the court.

“It’s for the ANC to pounce who’s wrong and who’s not wrong. That’s not the space we are entering. At this particular moment is that this case at the day of the day there is a direction an it is drawing to an end.

“We have been saying as the ANC that we are worried about the delays and postponements and so forth, but we got assured today [Friday] by the state that….when they presented the case that they are done with the investigation. And also that we have been assure by the defendants that they are ready,” he said.

Arrests

Eight people were arrested last year, among them former VBS executives Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Andile Ramavhunga, Phophi Mukhodobwane and Philip Truter as well as Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula, who both came from the Public Investment Corporation; Phalaphala Ramikosi, the police’s former chief financial officer; and Sipho Malaba, formerly from KPMG.

But in October, Truter struck a deal with the state and pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion, fraud and corruption. And he is currently serving an effective seven years behind bars.

Tsakani Ngobeni, the former municipal manager of the Collins Chabane local municipality, was also arrested on Thursday on separate but related charges.

She stands accused of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) as well as corruption and money laundering. This over hundreds of millions of rands worth of municipal funds she is said to have had invested with VBS in exchange for hotel stays and spa treatments, cash, credit and a luxury watch.

She also made an appearance in the dock on Friday and was granted bail – unopposed – of R50,000.

Additional reporting from Bernadette Wicks

