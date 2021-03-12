Mbokodo, led by Bathabile Dlamini, visit Zuma in Nkandla

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) led by its president Bathabile Dlamini on Friday became the latest group to visit former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANCWL said in a statement earlier their visit was meant to consolidate unity within the governing party amid the standoff between Zuma and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The commission wants Zuma to be jailed for two years for being in contempt of court for defying a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the inquiry in February.

This week, Zuma missed the deadline to file an answering affidavit to the commission’s application and the case is set to be heard on 25 March.

ANCWL delegation that visited Zuma included its secretary-general Meokgo Matuba, KZN provincial chair Nonhlanhla Khoza, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, and former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni.

Some of the guests who have sipped tea with Zuma include Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his entourage early last month.

The former statesman’s other guests included the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, Police Minister Bheki Cele, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The ANC’s top six leaders also met with Zuma virtually on Monday over his decision to defy the ConCourt order to return to the commission.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party’s officials decided to give Zuma space to consult his lawyers on the matter, adding that they respected his rights.

“The top six heard his explanation and agreed to give him space to continue consulting with his lawyers on these issues which he actually raised, whether to appear before the state capture commission … We have left that matter because he will further consult with his lawyers,” he said.

