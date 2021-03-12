 
 
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ‘divides ANC’

Politics 37 mins ago

The DA, which submitted a motion of no confidence against Mkhwebane in February last year, is adamant that she must go and that she protected state looters.

Eric Naki
12 Mar 2021
05:23:05 AM
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'divides ANC'

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been caught up in a cauldron of ANC factions because she is becoming a new weapon in battles for the control of the governing party, say political experts. Various political analysts who spoke to The Citizen said there is no doubt that Mkhwebane was in the middle of the governing party’s political infighting. Any faction that won the tug-of-war over her would have an upper hand. This meant if Mkhwebane was successfully impeached, not only the Democratic Alliance (DA) would win, but it would be a victory for the Cyril Ramaphosa faction. On the other...

