Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is ready to be dismissed from the ANC because of his defence of “the truth”.

Lately, Mbalula has been vocal on social media spaces on various matters, ranging from him being accused of being a “political flip flop” to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

We must stand up and defend the Anc without fear or favor. It is about time our movement has lost credibility amongst the voters. OTHERS dont have an obligation to do so bcos the anc must die. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 8, 2021

On Tuesday, Mbalula said that it was hard to defend some leaders of the party as they had been warned about the Guptas.

He said there had been so many lies emanating from within the party that have resulted in a loss of credibility.

“We’ve been lying to each other back and forth,” said Mbalula.

“We warned at some point the Guptas were going to cause a crisis in this country. The leadership did not listen. Today we must defend the same leadership. We can’t.”

ALSO READ: ‘I am not a political prostitute’ – Mbalula hits back at critics

He said he was ready to face the boot from the party should it come to that.

“Let it be if we are dismissed from the ANC let us be dismissed for the truth, we did warn everybody that the Gupta thing is going to cause a mess for this country. And it is going to bring us down.”

[WATCH] Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula speaks on Guptas scandals. “We warned at some point that Guptas are going to cause us a crisis in this country. The leadership did not listen. Today we must defend the same leadership. We can’t.” #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/tbspzv1UpM — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 9, 2021

On Sunday Mbalula posted that a tweet accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebani of being “a hired gun not a public protector”.

This raised eyebrows as Mbalula seemingly suggested Mkhwebane might be a part of the Zuma faction herself after her rulings against Ramaphosa and his CR17 campaign

Asked what he meant by those remarks, he said he was not going to explain further as Mkhwebane knew exactly what the tweet meant.

Mbalula said he was not afraid of defending himself in a court of law and to provide profound evidence and documents to confirm his statements.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.