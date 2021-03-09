Multimedia 9.3.2021 01:27 pm

WATCH: Mbalula ‘ready’ for ANC sacking

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH: Mbalula ‘ready’ for ANC sacking

Fikile Mbalula said that they had warned the ANC about the Guptas. Picture: @fikilembalula/Twitter

Mbalula said that it was hard to defend some leaders of the party as they had been warned about the Guptas.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is ready to be dismissed from the ANC because of his defence of “the truth”.

Lately, Mbalula has been vocal on social media spaces on various matters, ranging from him being accused of being a “political flip flop” to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

On Tuesday, Mbalula said that it was hard to defend some leaders of the party as they had been warned about the Guptas.

He said there had been so many lies emanating from within the party that have resulted in a loss of credibility.

“We’ve been lying to each other back and forth,” said Mbalula.

“We warned at some point the Guptas were going to cause a crisis in this country. The leadership did not listen. Today we must defend the same leadership. We can’t.”

ALSO READ: ‘I am not a political prostitute’ – Mbalula hits back at critics

He said he was ready to face the boot from the party should it come to that.

“Let it be if we are dismissed from the ANC let us be dismissed for the truth, we did warn everybody that the Gupta thing is going to cause a mess for this country. And it is going to bring us down.”

On Sunday Mbalula posted that a tweet accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebani of being “a hired gun not a public protector”.

This raised eyebrows as Mbalula seemingly suggested Mkhwebane might be a part of the Zuma faction herself after her rulings against Ramaphosa and his CR17 campaign

Asked what he meant by those remarks, he said he was not going to explain further as Mkhwebane knew exactly what the tweet meant.

Mbalula said he was not afraid of defending himself in a court of law and to provide profound evidence and documents to confirm his statements.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mkhwebane opens crimen injuria case against Mbalula 8.3.2021
‘I am not a political prostitute’ – Mbalula hits back at critics 8.3.2021
Mkhwebane ‘a hired gun’ says Mbaks, as her support grows 7.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SA economy contracted by 7% in 2020

Entertainment Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Columns Busisiwe Mkhwebane: an ANC battleground

Courts Zuma fails to oppose Zondo commission contempt case

State Capture Thuli Madonsela ‘betrayed me’, Brian Molefe tells Zondo commission


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition