WATCH LIVE: Magashule briefs media after ANC top 6 meeting with Zuma

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will brief the media after the party’s top six officials met with former president Jacob Zuma for “positive and constructive discussions”.

This meeting is the latest in a string of publicised meetings where Zuma has been hosting various politicians and other prominent figures for “tea”.

Recently, Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama held “detailed” and “very respectful discussions” with Zuma on Saturday in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday, African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng also visited Zuma at his homestead in Nkandla for one of his infamous “tea meetings”.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC

