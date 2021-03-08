Multimedia 8.3.2021 08:08 pm

WATCH LIVE: Magashule briefs media after ANC top 6 meeting with Zuma

Citizen reporter
WATCH LIVE: Magashule briefs media after ANC top 6 meeting with Zuma

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.

This meeting is the latest in a string of publicised meetings where Zuma has been hosting various politicians and other prominent figures for ‘tea’.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will brief the media after the party’s top six officials met with former president Jacob Zuma for “positive and constructive discussions”.
This meeting is the latest in a string of publicised meetings where Zuma has been hosting various politicians and other prominent figures for “tea”.
Recently, Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama held “detailed” and “very respectful discussions” with Zuma on Saturday in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
On Friday, African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng also visited Zuma at his homestead in Nkandla for one of his infamous “tea meetings”.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Accidents Dangerous Voëlklip road gets extra barrier protection

General Sanef slams abuse, rape threats at eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger

State Capture Zondo concerned at assassination attempt on witness

‘I am not a political prostitute’ – Mbalula hits back at critics

Editorials Shocking statistics a reminder to keep an eye on our health


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition