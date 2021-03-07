Public Protector Busisiwe Mhwebane’s supporters are being accused of ignoring facts, in favour of an agenda against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The beleaguered advocate is currently at the centre of an apparent political battle between those who see her as a martyr and accuse a ‘captured judiciary’ of being hell-bent on disparaging her credibility, and those who want her impeached for gross incompetence. This as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has clapped back against the African Transformation movement, (ATM) following its statement rejecting the DA’s motion of no confidence against Mkhwebane. The two-seat party’s statement on Sunday came hot on the heels...

Public Protector Busisiwe Mhwebane’s supporters are being accused of ignoring facts, in favour of an agenda against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The beleaguered advocate is currently at the centre of an apparent political battle between those who see her as a martyr and accuse a ‘captured judiciary’ of being hell-bent on disparaging her credibility, and those who want her impeached for gross incompetence.

This as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has clapped back against the African Transformation movement, (ATM) following its statement rejecting the DA’s motion of no confidence against Mkhwebane. The two-seat party’s statement on Sunday came hot on the heels of African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule being quoted in the Sunday Times calling on ANC MPS to vote against the motion.

‘Complete political opportunism’ behind support for PP

Professor Mark Swilling of the Stellenbosch University School of Public Leadership said the public support for Mkhwebane smacks of pandering to a faction of the ANC.

“That seems to be complete political opportunism. Magashule is putting his own interests ahead of even the faction that he represents because what he is doing is not going to serve that faction,”said Swilling.

Parliamentary bodies have said in many different guises that Mkhwebane is not competent and then you have an expert committee confirming that”, and now the whole thing is being turned around.”

Of the ATM’s support for Mkhwebane, he said: “There seems to be a conspicuous positioning around Mkhwebane which has nothing to do with the principles. These are people who in many ways want to act to the disadvantage of Ramaphosa, who should be held to public scrutiny but this is just opportunistic politicking in the party that also has more to do with voting against the DA than anything else.”

Meanwhile, politicians such as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula appeared to share similar sentiments.

Mkhwebana is a hired gun not the public protector. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2021

Fellow scholar, Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu agreed with Swilling’s position on the anti-DA framing of those calling for the motion to be blocked.

He added that the ATM’s arguments ignored the gravity of multiple jurists calling Mkhwebane’s competence, motives, and integrity as a public official into question. He predicted, however, that the likelihood of ANC MPs voting against the motion is higher given that it is not a secret ballot.

ATM goes to bat for Mkhwebane

Central to the arguments against the motion in the ATM statement was Mkhwebane’s report recommending Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign be investigated and its donors revealed. This and the supposed notion that the DA is furthering a racist and sexist narrative against Mkhwebane was the basis of several arguments raised in the statement.

The independent panel appointed by the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbethe to evaluate the substance of the motion found that there was a case to be argued against her fitness to hold office.

“The Independent Panel has alleged prima facie evidence, most of which was based on what one could characterise as orchestrated judgments by some Judges who may have benefited in the CR17 Campaign Funds,” said ATM national spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe.

“This report falls to be just noted and not referred to any subcommittee for deliberations because doing so would violate s89 of the Rules of National Assembly on Prejudice as the matter of the removal of the Public Protector is still pending in Courts,” he alleged.

The ATM believe Mkhwebane is being held to a higher standard than that of jurists who’ve been publicly called out for their actions or utterances. The party also thinks the litany of judgements calling Mkhwebane’s credibility into question were signs the judiciary may be captured.

“If charges of incompetence and misconduct are never preferred against any High Court Judges even when they have erred in law and mischievous commentary, why is Adv Mkhwebane being victimised for losing less than a

handful of cases? Is it because she is an African woman? Or is it because she is treading where angels fear to tread?” the party demanded.

‘Two-seat party seeking attention’

The DA and the Congress of the People (Cope) said they were not surprised by the ATM’s statements.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said she was only concerned with parties which wanted to put the country first.

“They ATM’s vote was never going to be for the betterment of South Africa. It was going to be for the advancement of a two seat, highly irrelevant party who seek only the odd bit of attention it can gather at a time like this. They would do well to read the report and appreciate the damage that this Public Protector has caused South Africa,” said Mazzone.

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the party’s MPs have vowed to vote in favour of the motion.

“We are are not surprised by the ATM stance rejecting the motion,” he said.

“We know that ATM is supporting one faction of the ANC. The long reasons they gave in their statement is almost identical to that of the ANC Women’s League. Cope is saying we will support to vote Adv. Mkhwebane out of that position. We can not support a public protector that is facing a serious charge of perjury for lying under oath.”

Bloem was confident that the motion would get support from most MPs.

