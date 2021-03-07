 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mkhwebane’s supporters are ‘political opportunists’ – analysts

Politics 1 min ago

Those supporting Mkhwebane are being accused of either pandering to a faction of the ANC’s personal interests, or blatant political attention-seeking.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
07 Mar 2021
07:13:21 PM
PREMIUM!
Mkhwebane’s supporters are ‘political opportunists’ – analysts

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court appearing on charges of perjury, 21 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mhwebane’s supporters are being accused of ignoring facts, in favour of an agenda against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The beleaguered advocate is currently at the centre of an apparent political battle between those who see her as a martyr and accuse a ‘captured judiciary’ of being hell-bent on disparaging her credibility, and those who want her impeached for gross incompetence. This as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has clapped back against the African Transformation movement, (ATM) following its statement rejecting the DA’s motion of no confidence against Mkhwebane. The two-seat party’s statement on Sunday came hot on the heels...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions Why Golf GTI should take note of BMW hot hatch

Parliament Woman’s gun licence application ‘rejected’ for wearing head scarf

Politics DA accuse EFF and ANC of race-baiting in eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger saga

Covid-19 Closing Nasrec field hospital before third wave ‘short-sighted’

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.