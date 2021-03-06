Hlaudi Motsoeneng visits Zuma for Nkandla ‘tea’ meeting, BLF’s Andile Mngxitama to visit next

African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng has become the latest politician to visit former president Jacob Zuma at his KwaZulu-Natal homestead in Nkandla for one of his infamous “tea meetings”.

Motsoeneng, a staunch supporter of the former statesman, joins a long list of several guests who have visited Zuma recently after he defied a Constitutional Court order last month compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile posted pictures of her father with Motsoeneng, describing him as a visionary who was vilified for his controversial 90% local content quota when he was the SABC’s chief operating officer.

However, she did not mention what was discussed during their tea encounter.

Hallmark of today’s tea with @PresJGZuma Hlaodi Motsoaneng,vilified4implementation of 90% Local content in Favour of SA Artists.A visionary who led SABC,paid salaries&never retrenched anyone.2day SABC Employees r shown flames.Thank you Hlaodi4Putting SA first.We miss u at SABC pic.twitter.com/HmgOpCUChN — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 5, 2021

According to Duduzile, the leader of Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama was also expected to visit Zuma on Saturday along with his party members.

She tweeted: “BLF has been unapologetic about their support of president Zuma. Thank you president Mngxitama. We remember Steve Biko through your teachings. We do need Land. Andile Mngxitama will once again shake the enemy [SIC].”

Some of the guests who have sipped tea with Zuma include EFF leader Julius Malema and his entourage in early February.

The former president’s other guests include the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), Police Minister Bheki Cele, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also confirmed last week the ANC’s top six leaders will soon be meeting with Zuma.

Why is Jacob Zuma visiting old exile haunts?

Meanwhile, it emerged this week that Zuma has not been sitting around in Nkandla and waiting for tea dates. Instead, he has travelled to old exile haunts for what was said to be personal business.

According to reports in the Eswatini press, Zuma visited the kingdom last weekend where he visited King Mswati III and stayed at The Royal Villas in Ezulwini, just outside the capital, Mbabane.

He reportedly arrived on Sunday and stayed for one night.

In mid-January, Zambia’s Lusaka Times reported that Zuma had “sneaked” into the country and that he had an hour-long meeting with President Edgar Lungu at State House.

Sources told the publication at the time that Zuma had been there on a “secret mission”. Those sources reportedly told Lungu that he handled the Covid-19 pandemic better than Ramaphosa, who “brought tankers and a full military to the cities but cases are still going up”.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

