‘Mkhwebane will finish her seven-year term as Public Protector’, says EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will complete her seven-year term as the country’s Public Protector, despite the findings of an independent review panel of enough evidence for Parliament to pursue impeachment proceedings against her.

On Monday, Parliament released the findings of the panel appointed last year by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise after the DA tabled a motion for Mkhwebane’s removal from office following several damning court judgments against her.

The panel comprised retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and advocate Johan de Waal.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the panel found substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against the public protector.

“The rules of the National Assembly stipulate that once the panel has made its recommendations, the speaker must schedule these for decision by the House. If the House decides the inquiry should go ahead, it must be referred to a special section 194 committee for a formal inquiry. The speaker must inform the president of any action or decision coming from the recommendations,” Mothapo said.

Despite this, Shivambu said on Twitter Mkhwebane was not going anywhere and she would finish her seven-year term in office.

The Public Protector @AdvBMkhwebane is not going anywhere. She will finish her 7 year term in office. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on Monday called on Parliament to institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane without delay.

“The DA believes it is of the utmost importance that Mkhwebane be removed as Public Protector and someone competent, credible and independent is appointed in this post to regain the public’s trust in this crucial Chapter 9 institution and to ensure that once again the interests of the vulnerable will be protected above the interests of the politically connected,” Mazzone said in a statement.

Mkhwebane is on sabbatical leave to get some rest, her office said in January.

The leave commenced on 15 January and is expected to end on 31 March.

