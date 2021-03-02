 
 
Resumption of political activities could spell trouble for SA – experts

Politics 3 hours ago

Political experts yesterday warned that the relaxation on political gatherings would have limitations and could be short-lived in the event of a future virus spike.

Brian Sokutu
02 Mar 2021
05:00:02 AM
PREMIUM!
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

While the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to move South Africa to level 1 was hailed as a bold step to open up the economy, experts have warned that the country, gripped by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, remained far from reaching normality. In his address to the nation over the weekend, Ramaphosa announced easing restrictions on political, religious, social and cultural gatherings – subject to limitations on size, adherence to social distancing and other health protocols, with the maximum number of people allowed at any gathering being set at 100 people indoors or 250 outdoors. Political experts yesterday...

