ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma

At the...

The ANC’s top leadership is to soon meet embattled former president Jacob Zuma over his continued refusal to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday.

Responding to questions on a wide range of issues raised during the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) media briefing, Rampahosa said there were several engagements taking place with Zuma to ensure he abided with the law.

These have included the recent visit to Zuma’s Nkandla homestead by Police Minister Bheki Cele, with Ramaphosa dispelling any perception that the meeting signalled Zuma being given a special treatment.

At the core of Zuma’s refusal has been his call for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from presiding over his hearing at the inquiry, which could trigger a possible arrest for contempt of the commission.

“He [Zuma] has articulated his reasons. The top leadership of the ANC will soon meet with him. I have made my position very clear that an attack on judges is an attack on our constitution.

“Judges take an oath to be faithful to the country and the constitution.

“Judges are not above the law and if there is any form of evidence of wrongdoing by them, South Africa has such structures as the Judicial Service Commission to deal with complaints.

“Those who throw accusations at judges demean our constitution,” said Ramaphosa.

Commenting on fresh allegations that the Special Investigating Unit was probing a R82 million Covid-19 related tender deal involving personal spokesperson and former private secretary of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa said: “He [Mkhize] has briefed me and he welcomes any form of investigation.

“He has assured me that he has not participated in any wrongdoing and will cooperate with the investigation process.”

The company, Digital Vibes – an obscure communications company from KwaZulu-Natal – has secured millions in health department contracts for work related to the pandemic.

Asked about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s term of office, amid rumours it could soon come to an end with Reserve Governor Lesetja Kganyago taking over, Rampahosa moved to assure markets that Mboweni’s position was secured.

Said Ramaphosa: “I know nothing about the replacement of the minister of finance. He has a solid innovative team of young people – a pride of our nation.

“The governor of the Reserve Bank briefs me on many issues – nothing beyond that. The central bank remains independent.”

Ramaphosa also said there was:

A government discussion on the SA Airways R3.5 billion required loan to be discussed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Mboweni.

Progress in talks between government and Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers in China, Russia and Cuba, with the country expecting the arrival of more shipment in the coming weeks from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

A R12 billion solar project to be launched in the Northern Cape town of Postmasburg.

Government’s support for the launch of the state bank expected to make access to loans for the small, medium and micro enterprises easier – breaking the dominance in the country of five major commercial institutions.

