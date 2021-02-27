 
 
ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma

Politics 2 mins ago

‘Those who throw accusations at judges demean our Constitution,’ said Ramaphosa.

Brian Sokutu
27 Feb 2021
05:10:20 AM
ANC top six: Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza and Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images

The ANC’s top leadership is to soon meet embattled former president Jacob Zuma over his continued refusal to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday. Responding to questions on a wide range of issues raised during the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) media briefing, Rampahosa said there were several engagements taking place with Zuma to ensure he abided with the law. These have included the recent visit to Zuma’s Nkandla homestead by Police Minister Bheki Cele, with Ramaphosa dispelling any perception that the meeting signalled Zuma being given a special treatment. At the...

