ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has indicated that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize may be summoned to to Luthuli House to explain corruption allegations leveled against him.

This comes as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating Mkhize’s close associates on allegations of benefiting from Covid-19 contracts issued by the Department of Health valued at more than R82 million.

The investigation falls part of a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year directing the SIU to probe corruption allegations linked to the procurement of personal protective equipment and services by state institutions.

Mashatile said he would give Mkhize the benefit of the doubt although he was not privy to the details of the investigations.

“I have not really heard the side of his story so I will give him the benefit of the doubt that there shouldn’t be anything we should worry about on the matter,” said Mashatile.

“I am sure he will come to Luthuli house and explain to us what was happening there.”

Mashatile said the party was going to be extra vigilant in fighting against corruption taking resources meant for the the fight against Covid-19.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in his Budget Speech about R10 billion had been allocated for the rollout of the vaccine.

“It’s a good step forward, particularly because these resources will go to provinces and provincial health departments. We are of course, going to ensure we will continue to be vigilant against any corrupt activity so that these resources benefit the people they are intended to.”

