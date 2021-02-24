Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has reshuffled her provincial cabinet in the process firing four of her cabinet members.

Earlier this month there were media reports that Mtsweni-Tsipane was likely to reshuffle her cabinet to send a stern warning to those calling for a vote of no confidence against her.

“It is in the spirit of the people, of optimising our effectiveness and ensuring that we deliver better services to the people of Mpumalanga whilst calibrating the provincial economy that I announce changes to the executive component of the provincial government,” Mtsweni-Tsipane said in announcing the changes.

“I have decided to reconfigure, taking into account a number of considerations. Key amongst those are members who embody commitment hard work integrity and the non-negotiable commitment to bettering the lives of our people.”

Her new members of the executive council members are:

Speedy Mashilo who will be responsible for the department of human settlements;

Busisiwe Shiba who will be responsible for the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs;

Vusi Mkhatshwa who will be responsible for finance, economic development and tourism;

Mohita Latchminarain who will be responsible for the department of public works, roads and transport.

MECs who will be moved to new portfolios are:

MEC Vusi Shongwe will be responsible for the department of community safety, security and liaison;

MEC Thandi Shongwe will be responsible for the department of culture, sport and recreation;

MEC Mandla Msibi will be responsible for the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs;

MEC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali will be responsible for the department of social development.

Unfortunately for the following members, it was the end of the road.

Petrus Ngomane – finance;

Gabisile Tshabalala – community safety;

Norah Mahlangu – human settlement;

Gillion Mashego – public works.

