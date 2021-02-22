ANC Joburg aiming for a region ‘devoid of factionalism and patronage’

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Regional Executive Committee (REC) in Johannesburg has warned its members of the threat that corruption and factionalism poses, which could end the party’s dominance in the region.

ANC’s executive committee held its four day Lekgotla, which concluded on Sunday, 21 February 2021, releasing its outcomes of the REC meeting on Monday.

“The REC noted the threat that disunity and discord in the leadership structures of the ANC could bring, and committed to foster unity in the region devoid of factionalism and patronage with the necessary revolutionary discipline including membership declaration entrenched in the policy position of the ANC,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

The regional party said it has resolved to “root out corruption at all levels of the ANC as well as exposing corruption from the private and public sector organisations”.

In recent weeks, the disunity within the ANC has led to the party adopting guidelines on implementing the resolutions of the governing party’s 2017 national conference related to members and leaders facing criminal charges or serious allegations of wrongdoing.

The Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture has also unraveled concerning corruption allegations, which has also implicated Johannesburg mayor and ANC regional chairperson Geoff Makhubo.

The party further reiterated its commitment to the fight of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and accelerate service delivery.

“To this end, the Lekgotla directed its deployees to accelerate service delivery in the City of Johannesburg and to ensures implementation of consequence management to those delaying service delivery and found violating the prescripts of the law.”

The party had regained leadership in the City of Johannesburg following the collapse of the governing Democratic Alliance (DA) led coalition in 2019.

