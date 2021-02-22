Ex-minister Dipuo Peters fears Zondo Commission may run out of time

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters has raised her concerns that the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture may be running out of time and that she may not get a chance to cross-examine people who have implicated her.

This was revealed by attorney Zola Majabu before Peters could take the stand.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo earlier this year applied to the Gauteng high court for the commission to be extended until the end of June.

Peters has been implicated by among others former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe and SA Express divisional manager for security management Timothy Ngwenya.

Molefe in his testimony last year implicated Peters in wrongdoing, saying he found out on the day that his board was expected to appear before the portfolio committee in Parliament, it had been dissolved.

He said the decision was taken because the board had persisted with an independent investigation by Werksmans Attorneys into irregularities at the agency.

He said Peters believed the probe was costly and that the firm had been appointed without following proper procedures.

Ngwenya also said Peters was one of the beneficiaries of R51 million payments by a North-West company that was flagged by a whistle-blower.

Peters said she never involved herself in the award of tenders or allowed herself to influence directly or indirectly any decisions aimed at benefiting certain individuals or entities

She told the commission she had never protected or sought to protect anyone accused of wrongdoing from the rule of law or any other applicable processes.

