Kenny Kunene’s PA to lay charges against Makhubo

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) will lay charges of corruption and money laundering against Johannesburg mayor and ANC regional chairperson Geoff Makhubo.

According to PA NEC member Kenny Kunene, the party will lay charges at the Sandton police station on Tuesday.

This is after the head of ENSafrica Forensics, Steven Powell, implicated Makhubo at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in November last year.

Powell alleged the ANC received donations from IT service management company EOH Holdings and other companies, including Regiments Capital, with transactions made between Makhubo’s company (Molelwane Consulting), his personal account and Regiments Capital.

During his testimony the same week , Makhubo agreed he played a role in the management of Molelwane Consulting’s finances, confirming that he was the sole signatory of the company.

“I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Molelwane [Consulting], but remained the sole signatory. Molelwane’s FNB bank account is linked to my personal FNB account. However, there was someone else responsible for managing the company’s FNB internet banking portal,” he said.

When asked about various transactions by Molelwane Consulting, including withdrawals of R300 000 and R200 000, Makhubo told the commission that he did not recall authorising the withdrawals.

However, Makhubo said he used the money to “assist people who had asked for help”, while some was used for personal home renovations.

It was also alleged that Molelwane Consulting paid R4 million into his personal bank account and, in another instance, R7 million.

Additional reporting, Molefe Seeletsa

