Yes, there’s still plenty of tea at Nkandla, says Zuma

Following several high-profile visits in recent weeks to his KwaZulu-Natal homestead, former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday said there was still plenty of tea available for those who wanted to visit his Nkandla home.

“Don’t worry, the tea is still there to be used by those who want to come to Nkandla. Don’t worry, they can come, we’ll have it,” Zuma said, speaking during a virtual umrhabulo round table organised by the ANC, themed Social cohesion and the national question.

The former statesman was responding to a question from ANC veteran Jeff Radebe who jokingly asked him whether there was still any tea left at Nkandla’s tuck shop, in reference to visits by politicians.

Zuma – who has defied a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order last week to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture – has hosted numerous visitors to home like EFF leader Julius Malema, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and, most recently, Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The EFF and Cele have remained mum on the details of their discussions, while MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said their meeting was intended to express their support for Zuma and his decision to rebel against the ConCourt.

The ANC’s top six leaders were also expected to descend on Nkandla this week as Zuma faces a jail sentence after the commission approached the ConCourt seeking an order declaring him in contempt of court.

Parliament ‘destructive’ to nation-building

Meanwhile, Zuma said Parliament was “destructive” in terms of nation building and social cohesion.

The former president said Parliament was one of the most important forums for discussions on these topics, but this was not the case. Zuma also said he didn’t think Parliament properly reflected South African citizens.

“Many citizens do not understand the antagonistic style and become disillusioned when they see what comes across as downright hostility among political parties and disrespect on their television screens.

“What leaders project in action is very important and the ANC, as the leader of society, needs to reflect on this matter and ponder how we can build a society where leaders can disagree robustly without being disrespectful,” he said.

Additional reporting by News24 wire.

