This way and that way: EFF slammed for ‘political flip-flop’

Politics 3 hours ago

The EFF’s latest call for political gatherings to be reopened contradicts the party’s long-held approach that government must impose stricter restrictions.

Eric Naki
22 Feb 2021
05:05:12 AM
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the National Assembly virtually on 16 February 2021 during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona). Picture: Screenshot

The support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for Gestapo-like strict lockdown regulations is coming back to haunt the “Red Berets” as they resort to their “flip-flop” habits, say political experts. The EFF’s latest call for political gatherings to be reopened contradicts the party’s long-held approach that government must impose stricter restrictions, and the party even criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for being too soft on the issue. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the EFF was so difficult to understand.“It looks like whatever works politically for them is good. I had been wondering how they would survive under conditions of strict...

