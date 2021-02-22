This way and that way: EFF slammed for ‘political flip-flop’

The support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for Gestapo-like strict lockdown regulations is coming back to haunt the “Red Berets” as they resort to their “flip-flop” habits, say political experts. The EFF’s latest call for political gatherings to be reopened contradicts the party’s long-held approach that government must impose stricter restrictions, and the party even criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for being too soft on the issue. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the EFF was so difficult to understand.“It looks like whatever works politically for them is good. I had been wondering how they would survive under conditions of strict...

The support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for Gestapo-like strict lockdown regulations is coming back to haunt the “Red Berets” as they resort to their “flip-flop” habits, say political experts.

The EFF’s latest call for political gatherings to be reopened contradicts the party’s long-held approach that government must impose stricter restrictions, and the party even criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for being too soft on the issue.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the EFF was so difficult to understand.“It looks like whatever works politically for them is good. I had been wondering how they would survive under conditions of strict lockdown because it limits political activity,” Mathekga said. After the outbreak of the coronavirus and the imposition of lockdown regulations, the EFF consistently supported the regulations imposed by Ramaphosa and even demanded stiffer measures.

But yesterday the party made an about-turn, calling for “the re-opening of the political space in South Africa”. According to EFF, all political parties should be allowed to hold political gatherings, physically attend municipal councils, legislatures and parliament. However, the party contradicted itself when it said this should happen with strict compliance to the necessary health protocols.

Another analyst, Professor Lesiba Teffo, said even the amendment to the Electoral Act wouldn’t be a panacea but was the first step in the right direction. “We have gone too far in the wrong direction. Ours is a quasi-democracy where the people don’t elect their leaders. Hence they are not accountable to them,” said Teffo.

The EFF justified its call for re-opening, saying political spaces had been restricted for nearly 12 months while the government continued to engage in its programmes, which necessitated closer oversight and scrutiny. They wanted to hold the government accountable as parliamentarians.

The EFF will ask Ramaphosa to demand the reopening of political space, failing which they will approach courts to challenge the constitutionality of the move while workplaces, shopping malls, restaurants and religious gatherings are allowed.

