Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is willing to account to Parliament on his recent visit to Nkandla to see former president Jacob Zuma.

Cele visited Zuma at his homestead on Thursday, the minister initially refused to disclose details of their discussion pending a debriefing with top ANC leadership.

During a presentation with Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Saturday, where the province handed over 50 vehicles to the police, Cele says he is willing to account to Parliament on his visit if he is asked to.

On Friday during his presentation for the third quarter crime statistics, he responding to questions on the reasons why he visited Zuma

“I’m asked if did I manage to split myself, this half is an ANC NEC and this half is a minister? No… I will talk about things as they cross to government and as they cross to ANC…

“Here, we will not put a comma and full stop on that particular matter. We spoke about some several things, including all other things that are prevailing but more so for me to be able to report back…”

Opposition party the DA didn’t buy into Cele’s reasoning. MP Natasha Mazzone said: “It is no coincidence that the Minister was sent by the ANC to meet with Zuma given the fact that the matter of Zuma’s contempt of the Con-Court relates closely to Cele’s portfolio.

“Further, if Cele did not meet with Zuma in his capacity as Police Minister, why did he arrive with a police convoy paid for by the taxpayer? If public funds were involved in this meeting, the money must be reimbursed and the details of the meeting made public.”

ANC party Secretary-General Ace Magashule has said they could share information on the discussions Cele had with the former president.

Magashule says he doesn’t know if Cele went there as a minister of police and is unsure if he abused state resources.

Cele himself told reporters on Friday that he had a “broad discussion” with Zuma, hinting that it was to prevent a “disaster” of violence.

