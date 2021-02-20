 
 
Magashule the de facto leader of Zuma’s camp

Politics 3 hours ago

Since former president Jacob Zuma left office, Magashule had emerged as his heir apparent, an analyst says.

Eric Naki
20 Feb 2021
05:05:51 AM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Alon Skuy

A NC secretary-general Ace Magashule paraded in the streets of Bloemfontein on Friday with a powerhouse “guard of honour” of his chanting supporters and uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans – an emphatic statement he is now the boss of the Zuma faction within the ANC. He acted like a statesman or a hero as he appeared in a car sunroof, greeting supporters and onlookers. He behaved like a champion who had just won a title, something perhaps borne out by his stated confidence that he was innocent of the corruption, money laundering and fraud charges he is accused of. Earlier, he...

