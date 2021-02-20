 
 
Cele’s visit to Zuma might all have been in vain

Politics

Experts believe Zuma is unlikely to heed Cele’s calls, but say it would be easy to get past his MKMVA protectors should the need arise.

Sipho Mabena
20 Feb 2021
06:00:58 AM
Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) outside former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Police minister Bheki Cele was in Nkandla not to convince former president Jacob Zuma to do the right thing, but to warn him of the serious consequences of his actions and to avert a political crisis, according to experts. Rudolph Zinn, Professor of Policing and Forensic Investigation at the University of South Africa (Unisa) said the minister was a civilian and his visit to the Zuma KwaZulu-Natal home could never be seen as a policing matter but a political intervention. “His action was a typical political move and not policing-related. The only link is that maybe he thought his intervention...

