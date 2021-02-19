Bheki Cele finally lifts lid on his Nkandla visit

Ever since news broke that Police Minister General Bheki Cele would be visiting former President Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead on Thursday, questions have been posed about the appropriateness of the visit, in what capacity Cele would be visiting and what would be discussed.

Following the meeting, Cele initially refused to disclose details of their discussion pending a debriefing with top ANC leadership.

However, on Friday, the minister acquiesced slightly when asked about the meeting once again during a Q&A session after his presentation on the quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 financial year.

I now understand why President Ramaphosa had to appoint a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council. The people who have to fight corruption are busy making nice with alleged law-breakers who refuse their day in court. pic.twitter.com/yjBYenfclz — Justice Malala (@justicemalala) February 18, 2021

“Nkandla, I was at Nkandla yesterday [Thursday]. Surely, I did not drink the tea. I did drink water…” joked Cele.

The minister went on to explain that he spoke to the “president and the DSG” about his visit. Though he did not clarify which president and DSG, he was presumably referring to Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC president and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte based on a statement released by Cele on Thursday.

“I’m asked if did I manage to split myself, this half is an ANC NEC and this half is a minister? No… I will talk about things as they cross to government and as they cross to ANC.”

No #NkandlaTea was served but great conversations and laughs were shared amongst Comrades, one of them being, should an arrest warrant be issued, it is the Minster that would come and fetch @PresJGZuma ???? pic.twitter.com/ddFuAoC2TN — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) February 18, 2021

“Here, we will not put a comma and full stop on that particular matter. We spoke about some several things, including all other things that are prevailing but more so for me to be able to report back…”

Cele supposedly met with Zuma in his capacity as an ANC NEC member. However, it is no coincidence that the Minister was sent by the ANC to meet with Zuma given the fact that the matter of Zuma’s contempt of the Con Court relates closely to Cele’s portfolio. – @Natasha9Mazzone — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 19, 2021

Further, if Cele did not meet with Zuma in his capacity as Police Minister, why did he arrive with a police convoy paid for by the taxpayer? If public funds were involved in this meeting, the money must be reimbursed and the details of the meeting made public. – @Natasha9Mazzone — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 19, 2021

He also addressed a question by the DA’s Natasha Mazzone about why he saw it fit to visit a person that’s about to be arrested and used a police convoy to transport him there.

“I don’t know if he has been arrested and maybe she knows what I do not know. So far, I did not visit a person that has been arrested for not appearing in the commission.”

He further stated that there were many other instances that were not as high profile as the Zuma instance, in which they are able to make a visit to deescalate a situation before it ends in an arrest.

“Several things were spoken and as I’ve said, it was a broader kind of discussion with the aim if we can find a solution maybe before those other times where you find yourself crossing the line, you find yourself having a problem that you could have managed to stop.”

Cele concluded by joking that he took his official transport because he could not exactly take an Uber to Nkandla.

