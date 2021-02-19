Politics 19.2.2021 01:05 pm

Magashule: Why should I speak to the president about a case?

News24 Wire
Magashule: Why should I speak to the president about a case?

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman

Magashule told reporters that ‘whatever charges, they are fine.’

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule arrived at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court and greeted journalists as he entered the court precinct and complained that “you guys said we must have our day in court, we are waiting on the court, they keep postponing.”

Magashule told reporters that “whatever charges, they are fine.”

“Let the NPA do whatever they want to do, I’m ready for anything.”

Asked whether he had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa over what his supporters are alleging is a political prosecution against him, he said: “Why should I speak to the president about a case?”

ALSO READ: Magashule snubs supporters after court appearance

Magashule’s supporters, wearing yellow ANC T-shirts and some dressed in militant camouflage, arrived by bus overnight and were gathering in the Kings Park Rose Garden where they were singing songs in support of Magashule.

One carried what appeared to be a handgun.

There was a heavy police presence in front of the court, with razor wire rolled out to control the crowds expected to gather there later.

Police choppers also flew overhead.

ALSO READ: Magashule asbestos case postponed to August 2021

Three more senior government officials are expected to be added to the list of accused, and the National Prosecuting Authority said it would be adding more charges to the 21 existing ones.

Magashule’s detractors in the Free State said they would not gather ahead of his court appearance as they wanted to adhere to Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Criminal case opened against Ace Magashule’s supporters 19.2.2021
‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence 19.2.2021
Ace supporters: Simply hoping for a future spot at the trough? 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition