Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Politics 1 week ago

Malema’s visit to his former nemesis shouldn’t be a surprise as his historical background also puts him in the state capture mess, said analysts.

Rorisang Kgosana
18 Feb 2021
06:17:28 PM
PREMIUM!
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla on 5 February 2021. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema’s rejuvenated relationship with former President Jacob Zuma could have a negative impact on Malema’s red berets, but it appears to be a sacrifice made in order for both of them to avoid jail time, while remaining in the country’s political sphere, said analysts. In his recent State of the Nation Address debate, Malema railed against the country’s judiciary and judges, accusing some judges of taking bribes, working with politicians, and thinking they are above the law. His attack comes shortly after his meeting with Zuma at his home in Nkandla earlier this month. The...

