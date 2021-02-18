All Zuma and Ace did was fight for the black child, says Free State RET Forces

Support for former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is growing as the Free State Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Forces throws its weight behind them.

Briefing the media at the Naval Hill in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, the group pledged support for Magashule ahead of his court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Magashule is among eight people and five companies that face multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the R255 million asbestos-eradication tender.

He is currently out on R200,000 bail.

ALSO READ: ‘If Zuma is being arrested, let them arrest us all’ – Nkandla residents join MKMVA

But the RET group says charges against Magashule are politically motivated.

“We are saying we pledge our support unreservedly to comrade Magashule. We are aware of all the plans by white monopoly capital [WMC] agents to unseat him.

“This time they’re doing it through sleeping with the judiciary. History has proven that there’s WMC in operation and a system that they have instilled in subjecting the blacks to an inferior position.

“They’re not starting this with Magashule. Solomon Mahlangu suffered at the hands of the judiciary because he fought for the African child.”

The group also pledged its support for Zuma, as the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture seeks an order declaring him guilty of contempt of court.

This after Zuma failed to appear at the commission on Monday despite a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to give evidence.

“It is now comrade Magashule, following comrade Zuma who have been speaking out to ensure the beneficiaries of ANC government are those who have been historically marginalised, those who are forever sidelined when we talk of the economy.

ALSO READ: Kathrada Foundation slams Zuma supporters ‘behaving like a paramilitary outfit’

“If you can look at the charges laid against comrade Magashule, they are opened on the basis for failure on oversight. How many of other provinces have been set aside in terms of this? Why is it only on comrade Magashule? We’re very tired of this thing and we’re saying this rule of ‘set aside’ cannot happen because the ANC will be contradicting the very constitution which came in place under its administration.

“We cannot sit back and watch as comrade Magashule and comrade Zuma are mistreated when all they did was fight for the freedom of the black child.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.