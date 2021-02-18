Politics 18.2.2021 12:58 pm

WATCH: Zuma’s barmy army denies Cele entry into Nkandla homestead

Siyanda Ndlovu
Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) outside former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

‘Minister Cele’s motorcade was briefly prevented from getting into the property by a small group of people but this was quickly resolved,’ said the police minister’s spokesperson.

Police Minister Bheki Cele faced difficulty entering former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Thursday as members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), camping outside Zuma’s home since Sunday, sought to stop the convoy.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba did confirm to The Citizen that the police minister indeed had difficulty entering the Zuma homestead.

“Minister Cele’s motorcade was briefly prevented from getting into the property by a small group of people but this was quickly resolved,” said Themba.

Cele and Zuma had a fallout back in 2012 when the former president fired Cele as national police commissioner.

It is not clear whether the meeting has anything to do with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent complaint against Zuma for failing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture.

Themba said details about the meeting would be given soon.

MK National Council calls on ANC NEC to discipline Zuma

