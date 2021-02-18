WATCH: Zuma’s barmy army denies Cele entry into Nkandla homestead

Police Minister Bheki Cele faced difficulty entering former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Thursday as members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), camping outside Zuma’s home since Sunday, sought to stop the convoy.

BREAKING NEWS| President Zuma’s supporters on their way to eNkandla after they learnt Bheki Cele was en-route to visit Nxamalala. Cele was part of the NEC members that said Zuma must be removed as President in 2018 Cele was earlier barred from entering Pres Zuma’s home by MKMVA pic.twitter.com/7x8eqdVeFh — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) February 18, 2021

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba did confirm to The Citizen that the police minister indeed had difficulty entering the Zuma homestead.

“Minister Cele’s motorcade was briefly prevented from getting into the property by a small group of people but this was quickly resolved,” said Themba.

Cele and Zuma had a fallout back in 2012 when the former president fired Cele as national police commissioner.

????WATCH | MKMVA and President Zuma’s supporters ????eNkandla – outside his home pic.twitter.com/5aitMeBM0g — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) February 18, 2021

It is not clear whether the meeting has anything to do with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent complaint against Zuma for failing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture.

Themba said details about the meeting would be given soon.

READ NEXT: MK National Council calls on ANC NEC to discipline Zuma

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.