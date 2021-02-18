Politics 18.2.2021 09:41 am

Police Minister Bheki Cele next in line to visit Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

Siyanda Ndlovu
Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cele and Zuma had a fallout in 2012 when the former president fired Cele as national police commissioner.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday visit former President Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes on the back of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his entourage “tea” meeting with the former president two weeks ago.

Malema’s visit was followed by the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) leadership going to Nkandla as well, in a show of solidarity with Zuma amid his defiance of a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order to appear before the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture.

The news of Cele’s visit to Nkandla was confirmed by his spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

“The minister will clarify everything after the meeting with the former president,” said Themba.

Cele and Zuma had a fallout back in 2012 when the former president fired Cele as national police commissioner after an inquiry found that he was not fit to hold office.

