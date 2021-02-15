The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a full exertion of the law and charges to be brought against former president Jacob Zuma over his refusal to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

The same sentiments were also shared by political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

“The law is very clear for someone who defies the court order so they will have to hold him in contempt of the court because he defied a court order,” said Mathekga.

The DA on Monday said Zuma had always considered himself and his cronies to be above the law.

It has since called for contempt charges to be brought against Zuma immediately.

“Zuma has always, also during his presidency, exhibited utter contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law,” reads the DA’s statement.

“His contempt for the commission that he set up is appalling and he must now face the full force of the law.

“He has slithered through life with no consequences for contemptible behaviour. It is time his chickens came home to roost.”

The party said that the ANC had also encouraged Zuma’s behaviour in the past, as it has done nothing to call its members to order, nor to distance itself from the “excruciatingly” bad behaviour.

