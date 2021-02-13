Calls for Magashule to step aside intensify as ANC NEC congregates

As the ANC’s highest decision-making body apart from their conferences congregates to deliberate over the party’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference resolution which would require those facing criminal charges to step aside, there has been calls for the party’s secretary general to step aside.

#Magashulestepaside trended on Twitter on Saturday with many using the hashtag to vent their frustrations.

The communities in the Free State suffer from tuberculosis related illness because Ace Magashule and his tenderpreneurs pocketed R255million meant to remove asbestos roofing. #MagashuleStepAside pic.twitter.com/PsSxrIUx4y — Abuti Josef???????? (@AbutiJosef) February 13, 2021

For the Estina Dairy Farmers. For the people still living with asbestos even after Free state government under Ace Magashule spent hundreds of millions to eradicate it. #MagashuleStepAside — Goolam (@goolammv) February 13, 2021

South Africa is waiting to hear the ANC make #MagashuleStepAside announcement. No false unity! No wishy-washy statements. Clarity of thought and direction on the embattled SG. — African Renaissance???????????????? (@MadiBoity) February 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the party’s official Twitter account announced that the NEC would be meeting virtually over the weekend.

@MYANC will from tomorrow, Saturday, the 13th of February to Sunday, the 15th of February 2021, hold a regular meeting of its National Executive Committee. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/DG5DZoKNq5 — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 12, 2021

All eyes are mostly on Ace Magashule as he was charged for corruption last year.

Although the resolution was tabled in 2017, the party’s NEC and national working committee (NWC) will finally find out what guidelines to follow when asking members accused of corruption to step aside.

The party also came under fire over the weekend after the party’s official Twitter account posted birthday wishes for NEC member Mduduzi Manana.

@MYANC wishes NEC member, Comrade Mduduzi Manana well on the occasion of his 37th birthday. We wish Comrade Mdu long life, strength and good health. Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication and support. pic.twitter.com/5XCAMLCNca — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 12, 2021

Manana made headlines in 2017 when two young women accused him of assault. Video of the incident later emerged resulting in court action that saw Manana plead guilty to the charges and resign from his position.

The following year, his domestic helper accused him of assault and later withdrew her charges against him. Reports emerged, along with audio, of him allegedly offering her a lump sum of R100,000 as a consolation.

In early 2020, he made headlines once again when he posted an image of himself and communications minister Stella-Ndabeni Abrahams having lunch at him home with his family when leisurely visits were still frowned upon at the beginning of the pandemic.

