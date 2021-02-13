 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa wielding his executive powers to drive agenda – analysts

Politics 2 weeks ago

‘These agencies are a soft way of exercising executive power while evading the normal bureaucracy of decision-making processes because it is undermined.’

Rorisang Kgosana
13 Feb 2021
05:01:40 AM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa wielding his executive powers to drive agenda – analysts

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2021 State of the Nation address on 11 February. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is wielding his executive powers to drive his agenda by establishing commissions and agencies, an admission that the current bureaucracy is rotten and corrupt, yet an ideal method to fill administrative gaps, say analysts. In his State Of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, Ramaphosa listed plans to establish several agencies, councils and commissions as part of recovery and priority action plans to reform the country. These include the national water resources infrastructure agency, border management agency to curb illegal immigration and cross-border crime, the presidential coordinating commission to work on climate change and a land and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid-19 loan scheme saved 23,000 jobs, says Ramaphosa 25.2.2021
Ramaphosa: Anyone with evidence of wrongdoing by judges must report to authorities 22.2.2021
ANC’s quest hasn’t changed and it won’t anytime soon 20.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.