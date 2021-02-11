DA leader tweets dark thoughts during Sona 2021

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen appeared less than impressed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2021 State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

“The South African bus will continue accelerating toward(s) the cliff. The unnecessary suffering will continue to worsen. Youth unemployment will grow even higher than 70%. Our debt will grow. Cities will crumble. Shops will shutter. Inequality will widen,” tweeted Steenhuisen.

The South African bus will continue accelerating toward the cliff. The unnecessary suffering will continue and worsen. Youth unemployment will grow even higher than 70%. Our debt will grow. Cities will crumble. Shops will shutter. Inequality will widen. – @jsteenhuisen#SONA2021 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 11, 2021

In the party’s view, government’s efforts to curb corruption will see democratic “protections” continue to “erode”.

Click here to visit The Citizen’s home page for more coverage of Sona 2021

“ANC cronies will grow fatter. Instead of a new dawn we have old nightmares.

“This is the ANC’s legacy of elite extraction, brought to you with a smile and a tear by Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Steenhuisen criticised this year’s Sona as failing to deliver an economic growth agenda.

“Ramaphosa knows that a growing economy is the only way to grow jobs, employment, tax revenues and opportunities. He knows economic growth is the only way to beat poverty and inequality.”

“This is another Sona of unworkable plans. A Sona of ‘sector master plans’ developed by people who’ve never started or run a business. The ANC mantra is power to the state. The DA mantra is power to the people. SA needs reform now!”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.