Politics 11.2.2021 10:09 pm

Sona 2021 ‘the definition of insanity’, says EFF’s Shivambu

Nica Richards
Sona 2021 ‘the definition of insanity’, says EFF’s Shivambu

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu speaks to the SABC in reaction to the 2021 Sona address. Picture: SABC/YouTube

He explained that because nothing new had been announced during the address, it was the definition of insanity.

If you do the same thing over and over again and expect different results, you are insane, Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said as he responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2021 State of the Nation (Sona) address. 

In an interview with the SABC’s Tshepiso Maktwetla on Thursday evening after the Sona address, Shibambu said Ramaphosa was the “hype man of a dying, not dying, a dead horse”.

He explained that because nothing new had been announced during the address, it was the definition of insanity: “Because insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Click here to visit The Citizen’s home page for more coverage of Sona 2021

He also questioned the true state of the economy, saying that 10 million people were still without jobs. Two million people have also lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Despite Rampahosa pointing to economic opportunities in various facets of the economy, including the Tshwane Special Economic Zone’s R1.7 billion in procurement opportunities, Shivambu said these figures were “a drop in the ocean”. 

He slammed the figures as “insignificant” and “objectionable”, adding that he “deliberately” emitted utilising state procurement as a driver for localisation and industrialisation. 

“Their manifesto says 80% must come from locally-made goods,” Shivambu said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF members accuse Malema of not consulting party over Zuma ‘tea meeting’ – report 12.2.2021
SA Express sale part of move by Gordhan to sell state assets to his friends – EFF 12.2.2021
SA to issue eVisas to visitors from China, India and Nigeria to attract skills 12.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition