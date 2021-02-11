Sona 2021 ‘the definition of insanity’, says EFF’s Shivambu

If you do the same thing over and over again and expect different results, you are insane, Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said as he responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2021 State of the Nation (Sona) address.

In an interview with the SABC’s Tshepiso Maktwetla on Thursday evening after the Sona address, Shibambu said Ramaphosa was the “hype man of a dying, not dying, a dead horse”.

He explained that because nothing new had been announced during the address, it was the definition of insanity: “Because insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

He also questioned the true state of the economy, saying that 10 million people were still without jobs. Two million people have also lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite Rampahosa pointing to economic opportunities in various facets of the economy, including the Tshwane Special Economic Zone’s R1.7 billion in procurement opportunities, Shivambu said these figures were “a drop in the ocean”.

He slammed the figures as “insignificant” and “objectionable”, adding that he “deliberately” emitted utilising state procurement as a driver for localisation and industrialisation.

“Their manifesto says 80% must come from locally-made goods,” Shivambu said.

