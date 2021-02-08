Malema tells DA to ‘voetsek’, makes peace with Mboweni over ‘tea party’

Following his tea meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on Friday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told the Democratic Alliance (DA) to “voetsek”.

This after the party announced it had written to Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, asking her to investigate who paid for an “extravagant trip” by Malema and others.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly has the authority to request the acting secretary of Parliament to investigate all travel claims made by any member of Parliament and also has the authority to report any possible abuse of resources allocated to any current or former member of Parliament to the relevant authority once she is made aware of such abuse,” said the party.

“Were any official travel entitlements used to fund the visit? Were any vehicles of VIP protection service used to transport any of the guests to and from Nkandla? Where any benefits received in terms of travel or hospitality that require a declaration to be made in the register of Members Interests in Parliament.”

But EFF leader has told the party to “voetsek”, but also made peace with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who also took to social media to criticise the trip.

In a series of tweets at the weekend, Mboweni criticised the “strange” political alliances that were emerging with “no principled political positions”.

“My foe today, my friend tomorrow. No principled political positions! Wow! So a spade could become a big spoon!

“Pay back the money today. Ok. Tea and roast lamb tomorrow. Cool. No masks, no social distancing. Wow! Democratic South Africa. Would not happen in Kigali,” said the finance minister.

No no hang on! Who did this now? pic.twitter.com/pHzPA8EF2z — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 6, 2021

Mboweni was criticised for “gossiping” on Twitter instead of focusing on important matters.

You sound like a jealous ex. — Neo De Jenero (@NeoDeJenero) February 5, 2021

Wena fix our economy & stop tweeting! ???????????????? — #Feminist Icons (@No1FeministFan) February 6, 2021

Following the criticism on social media, Mboweni told his followers that he and Malema had made peace.

He said: “Julius Malema called. Good conversation. No issues anymore. Spears down now. Let’s grow South Africa together. He can confirm. No tea but maybe lunch. With social distancing and masks!”

