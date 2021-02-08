 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Innnocent tea party or new ‘alliance of the wounded’?

Politics 3 weeks ago

Analysts say the tea party could have been a planning session for those present, who share common enemies in the Zondo commission and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction of the ANC.

Eric Naki
08 Feb 2021
04:45:49 AM
PREMIUM!
Innnocent tea party or new ‘alliance of the wounded’?

EFF leader Julius Malema and his entourage on 5 February 2021 visited former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla for their ‘tea meeting’. Picture: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

The gathering of the unlikely forces at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday wasn’t just about strategising against President Cyril Ramaphosa and frustrating the Zondo commission, but also forming a new left centre “alliance of the wounded”, say analysts. The analysts said the talk of a tea meeting between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma was also a publicity stunt. The real issue was to explore possible future cooperation between the Red Berets and the Zuma faction of the ANC. According to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage, from North-West University, it was a long-planned gathering...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Mbalula-Malema friendship, Ivermectin case and Motsepe’s CAF presidency 26.2.2021
‘Autonomous’ ANCWL can meet with Zuma whenever they want, says ANC 25.2.2021
EFF respects law but will challenge ‘irrational decisions’ by judges – Shivambu 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.