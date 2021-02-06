‘Mabuyane must not be politically dishonest’ – Edward Zuma slams EC ANC for Zuma remarks

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, has penned a scathing open letter criticising the Eastern Cape ANC for calling on the governing party to institute an internal disciplinary hearing against his father for defying a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling, compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Edward has accused the provincial ANC chairperson and Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, of stirring factional battles within the party, saying he is being “politically dishonest” and questioned the legitimacy of his leadership of the province. Mabuyane is a known supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Eastern Cape ANC at its provincial lekgotla this week resolved that Luthuli House should suspend Zuma following his statement on Monday that he would not cooperate with the commission, despite a ruling by the ConCourt on 28 January 2021 compelling him to do so.

Zuma has been widely criticised for his stance against the commission with the issue creating divisions within the ANC.

On Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule – a known staunch supporter of the former president – condemned calls by those calling for the removal of Zuma from the party. While on Friday, Ramaphosa said Zuma should be given more time to think carefully about his decision.

In his open letter released on Saturday, Edward took a swipe at the Eastern Cape ANC. He said their stance on the matter “doesn’t help and assist the ANC” when they look at things from a factional perspective.

“Mabuyane must not be politically dishonest in addressing political issues for his own self-preservation. He still needs to engage the Ndebele Report. He must not hide behind his outspokenness in pro- Zuma attacks to justify his leadership legitimacy within the ANC,” Zuma said, referring to the report by ANC veteran, Sbu Ndebele, which recommended in March 2018 that the provincial executive committee (PEC) be suspended due disputes raised by disgruntled members over the election of the PEC in October 2017.

“Mabuyane must rise above his prejudices and engage in an honest political debate,” he added.

He also came for the judiciary saying the ConCourt judgment had “exposed judicial capture by [a] certain faction of the ANC and south oligarchs (White Monopoly Capital).”

“Judges hunt in packs,” he said.

Edward said his father’s criticism of the ConCourt was not “based on emotions but based on legal reasons.”

“In [my] view, Mabuyane is missing two critical points in his burst, if not political belch. Please let us look into the context first.

“DCJ [Deputy Chief Justice Raymond] Zondo decided to lodge an application compel the former President to adhere to the summons to appear before him in the ConCourt, amongst his peers, whom by the way he has an upper hand in terms of position and seniority.

“He is second in command at the ConCourt and the Chief Justice is leaving soon. At the core of the Zuma application for Zondo recusal, was the perceived apprehension of bias, given the history of the two men. In his wisdom, DCJ Zondo decided to go before his colleagues. Why not [the] South Gauteng High Court? Remember one of the retired ConCourt judges once said judges are not political virgins. I urge Mabuyane to consider the judgment.”

‘Mabuyane must not be disingenuous’

He accused the ConCourt of treating his father like an inferior citizen who doesn’t have rights. He said Zuma had every right to defy the ConCourt due to his pending application at the Pretoria High Court challenging Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself as chair of the state capture commission.

The application was filed in December last year.

“Zuma never opposed the ConCourt application because he does not have an issue in terms of appearing before the State Capture Commission, however, he has an issue with the current presiding officer of the commission.

“Up until the north court pronounces itself on the matter, Zuma has every right to say he is not going before DCJ Zondo based on his reasons sets out in the application for Zondo’s recusal and the North Gauteng High Court review application.”

He added: “Mabuyane must learn and have appreciation to distinguish between the ANC and State. He must not be disingenuous at the altar of political expediency to push a wrong political factional narrative.”

“Hoping this is received well and not emotional,” he concluded.

