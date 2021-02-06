No real ANC activism background on Xiaomei Havard

PREMIUM!
No real ANC activism background on Xiaomei HavardPolitics 28 mins ago
Some ANC senior members remain unconvinced about Havard’s credentials and her appearance on the party list for parliament ahead of the 2019 election.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance
Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears
Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon
Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?
Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma