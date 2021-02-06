 
 
No real ANC activism background on Xiaomei Havard

Politics 28 mins ago

Some ANC senior members remain unconvinced about Havard’s credentials and her appearance on the party list for parliament ahead of the 2019 election.

Eric Naki
06 Feb 2021
07:31:44 AM
Newly appointed ANC MP, Xiaomei Havard. Picture: Facebook

It’s no surprise that the elevation of little-known Xiaomei Havard to an ANC MP caused shockwaves even among party members as she appears not to have much background in ANC activism. Her biography says little about her ANC involvement, except that she joined the party in 2004. Aside from attending a few gatherings of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), several Chinese and SA business gatherings, and attending Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) forums, Havard appears to have undertaken no real ANC activism. Her Twitter account shows her with a group of ANCWL members on a recruitment campaign...

