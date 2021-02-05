UPDATE: EFF mum on discussions after Malema and Zuma’s tea party ends

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has remained quiet on what was discussed during EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma’s “tea” session.

Malema on Friday landed in Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) via helicopter after requesting a meeting with him on social media.

This after Zuma released a statement on Monday saying he would defy a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In his statement, the former president claimed he was being mistreated at the commission.

Meanwhile, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo told Newzroom Afrika that the meeting between Malema and Zuma “went very well”.

“The meeting went very well and the tea was very hot and sweet. So, the practice of having tea is a slow process, you can’t gulp it like you do with other beverages, you have to take your time. Essentially it was a meeting with the president [of the EFF] and the former president [Zuma],” he said.

Pambo remained mum on what was discussed during the tea session and further insisted that black people were allowed to meet over tea.

The meeting came as a surprise to the nation as Malema had a very public fallout with Zuma, after being one of his staunchest supporters for years.

While Zuma was key to Malema’s rise within ANC ranks, the EFF leader has described his former mentor as a “dumb fool”.

Malema, who was then leader of the ANC Youth League, was expelled from the party.

[In Pictures]: The CIC @Julius_S_Malema at the Former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma’s Homestead in Nkandla, having TEA. pic.twitter.com/1JzFNz2lIw — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 5, 2021

