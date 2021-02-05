Politics 5.2.2021 02:43 pm

BLF leader warns Zuma about Malema, the ‘seasoned betrayer’

Siyanda Ndlovu
Former EFF member, Andile Mngxitama, speaks to media in Sandton on 17 February 2015. Picture Nigel Sibanda

Andile Mngxitama was addressing members of the media after receiving his party’s registration certificate for the upcoming local government elections.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has warned former president Jacob Zuma to be careful of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema during their meeting in Nkandla.

Mngxitama was speaking outside the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) headquarters in Centurion on Friday.

“You are sitting there with a seasoned sellout, the seasoned betrayer who is prepared to go to Nkandla – a place he said was a place of corruption – to go and sniff around and see how prepared you are for this battle. We are simply saying to president Zuma watch your back and good luck,” Mngxitama said.

ALSO READ: Mngxitama gushes over Bushiri as BLF is re-registered as political party

“BLF shall continue to defend black people who come under attack from the enemy. President Zuma, Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, the public protector, the chief justice, Major One [Shepherd Bushiri] amongst others. The judiciary and NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] are used to settle political scores.

“BLF leadership shall be going to Malawi to personally thank Prophet Bushiri and to stand in solidarity with him.”

ALSO READ: ‘We don’t trust Malema… he is on a path to sell out Zuma yet again’ – BLF

