Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Mngxitama gushes over Bushiri as BLF is re-registered as political party

‘We wish to single out Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. The God of major one is a living God,’ said the Black First Land First leader.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says his party will be going to Malawi to personally thank the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and to stand in solidarity with him.

This after announcing the party had been re-registered at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday.

“This year has been declared by our prophet [Bushiri] as the year of miracles and we as Black First Land First have declared it the year of victory, therefore it is the year where we’re going to see victory and miracles.

“We speak the language of miracles. Most people don’t understand the language of miracles, but look, we arrived here with rain. It’s not raining in Nkandla, it is raining here, this is where the blessings are.

ALSO READ: Bushiri won’t get a fair trial under Ramaphosa regime, says BLF

“We thank all the prophets who have interceded on behalf of BLF to overcome the hurdles put before us for the registration of BLF. In particular we wish to single out Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. The God of major one is a living God,” said Mngxitama.

 

