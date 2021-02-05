 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Alliance brewing between Malema and Zuma to eliminate common enemy

Politics 3 weeks ago

Tea invitation out of sync with numerous historic public spats.

Eric Naki
05 Feb 2021
05:01:01 AM
PREMIUM!
Alliance brewing between Malema and Zuma to eliminate common enemy

Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@The_commentor1

This week’s call from Julius Malema to Jacob Zuma for them to sit down to tea together could well be an indication that they are hoping to mend fences in the face of their common political enemies, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Political analyst Dirk Kotze, politics professor at Unisa, said Zuma and Malema were desperate and trying to build a non-existent common interest. “They are common opponents against anti-corruption efforts initiated by Ramaphosa,” Kotze said. Zuma and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had also identified the commission as common enemy and target. The...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘My political opponents are not my enemies,’ says Mbalula on friendship with Malema 25.2.2021
‘Autonomous’ ANCWL can meet with Zuma whenever they want, says ANC 25.2.2021
EFF respects law but will challenge ‘irrational decisions’ by judges – Shivambu 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.