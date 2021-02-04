Magashule turns discussion of his Zuma defence into attack on WMC

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has trotted out a familiar refrain, suggesting that there were “dark forces” attempting to “co-opt” power and distract the party from achieving economic freedom against white monopoly capital.

On Wednesday Magashule set tongues wagging when he appeared to be defending Former President Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In an exclusive interview with 24hour News Channel Newzroom Afrika Magashule sought to clarify his views on his support for Zuma.

While not providing any clear answers to most questions Magashule tried to change the subject to that of the media/ journalists who refuse to open their eyes and see “real issues.”

“Can’t you see what is happening in South Africa today?I want you to open your eyes, and I am aware that your eyes are open. It is just that at times you don’t want to accept the situation as it is,” said Magashule.

Presenter Thami Ngubeni asked Magashule to expand on the subject.

Magashule who made a scathing speech at a memorial lecture in honour of struggle stalwart Walter Sisulu in Bloemfontein two years ago resurface, ranting against those seeking to destroy black businesses.

“Can’t you see the destruction of black businesses, destruction of African Companies? Can’t you see that there is the entrenchment of monopoly in SA today?” asked Magashule.

“Is it not obvious that black people are being excluded in the mainstream economy? Does it need the signs? Can’t you see black excellence not being recognized today?”

Ngubeni asked him to elaborate, but Magashule was having none of it.

“I will leave it to you to analyse,” said Magashule.

Back in 2019 Magashule said that 25 years into democracy there was still an evident prevalence of White monopoly capital.

“It just cannot be that 25 years after our first democratic elections, the control of the resources of our country is still primarily in the hands of white people, who are the descendants of colonists Who stole our wealth and land in the first place,” lamented Magashule.

“We cannot allow a few to be co-opted into the power structure (of the mainly white rich), while many, indeed most blacks and African people still remain poor. We cannot defeat white monopoly capital by allowing it to co-opt us.”

