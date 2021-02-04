Mbalula and Hanekom take swipe at Magashule’s defence of Jacob Zuma

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom took a jab at the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, on Twitter following his comments over former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

He is speaking for himself comrade i agree this are not anc views absolutely ,No Anc member no matter how difficult the situation can be can argue for the collapse of the state . — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 3, 2021

Mbalula and Hanekom critiqued Magashule’s inability to defend the party’s saying he was “subverting principle for political expediency”.

“To be ANC SG is a difficult job. You don’t have a view of your own. Gwede Mantashe [former secretary-general] did not agree with us on how we resolved on Nkandla matters, but he will always defend ANC decisions,” wrote Mbalula.

He may be our elected Secretary General, but on this he cannot be speaking for the ANC. It is very, very wrong to defy the laws of our land (enacted by Parliament in which our ANC is the majority), and to show disdain for the Constitutional Court. https://t.co/8PP38pNsnd — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 3, 2021

Magashule came to Zuma’s defence on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the family of late Rebecca Kotane, on behalf of the party’s NEC.

ALSO READ: Magashule’s support of Zuma sending out wrong signal from ANC

“Leave Zuma alone. What is the problem? What has Zuma done now?” Magashule asked.

“I can’t talk on behalf of president Zuma. President Zuma is a South African. He has his own rights so you can’t want me to talk on behalf of President Zuma.”

Asked if the ANC had discussed a possible sanction for the former president, Magashule replied that Zuma could not be suspended on the basis of his beliefs, and argued that Zuma like any other citizen had rights too.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.